Ten things all teenagers who grew up in Leeds should have done
Your teenage years are an opportunity to find your own way and explore your city.
Here are are ten suggestions of what you should try in the city before you leave your teenage years behind:
1. Go to a vintage kilo sale
You pay what the clothes you've picked weigh. There can be hidden treasures in these sales from designer brands to homemade dresses. Given the recent fight back against fast fashion it's an easy way to be more eco friendly.
2. Admire the skyline of Leeds from The Core car park rooftop
There's nothing that makes you feel as proud of your home than admiring its skyline. Go up the stairs to the top floor of The Core carpark for an unmissable view of the city's tall apartments, stretching greenery and housing.