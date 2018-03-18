Speed cameras in Leeds from March 19

Speed camera in Leeds.
Speed camera in Leeds.

Here are mobile speed camera locations in Leeds from Monday, March 19.

Please note locations are subject to change without notice.

Broad Lane, Sandford: Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre: Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road.

A58 Easterley Road, Leeds: Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout and Boggart Hill Drive.

A61 Harrogate Road, Leeds: Between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley: Between A6038 and B6153.

A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell: Between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

Whitehall Road, Drighlington: Between 40 metres east of King Street and 75 metres East of Old Lane.

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome: Between 42A Gelderd Road and the railway bridge.

PIC: Tony Johnson

Restaurant review: Cantinho do Aziz, Sovereign Place, Leeds

Roadworks in Leeds

Roadworks in Leeds from March 19