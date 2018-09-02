Roadworks in Leeds from September 3

Here is a list of planned roadworks in Leeds from Monday, September 3

Kirkstall Lane, Kirkstall: Multi-way signals from 9.30am to 3.30pm from outside Headingley Stadium to the junction with Queenswood Drive until September 14 for cable works.

Flax Place, Richmond Hill: Road Closure full time, full length until September 25.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet: Road closure nights From Tunstall Road To Garnet Road until September 30.

St Ann’s Lane, Burley: Road closure full time between the junctions with Kirkstall Hill And Kirkstall Lane until October 5.

Lincoln Green Road, Burmantofts: Full time road closure until October 24.

Briggate, Leeds: Road closure full time at junction With Swan Street until January 27 for works by projects team.