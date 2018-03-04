Roadworks in Leeds from March 5

Here are the planned roadworks around Leeds from Monday, March 5.

Duke Street, Leeds: Nighttime road closure from Monday, March 5 until this Wednesday for bridgework.

A5864M, Inner Ring Road, Leeds: Nighttime road closure at Eastbound And Westbound Tunnel from Monday, March 5 until this Wednesday.

Wetherby Road, Roundhay: Two-way signals manned at peak times from Tuesday, March 6 until this Friday.

Scott Hall Road, Leeds: Lane closure from 9:30am to 3.30pm near Stonegate roundabout until May 25.

Briggate, Leeds: Road closure at junction with Swan Street until May 17.

York Road, Burmantofts: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm until April 20.

Kirkgate, Leeds: Road closure at junction of Central Road until May 17.