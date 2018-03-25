Roadworks in Leeds from March 26

Here are roadworks in Leeds from Monday, March 26.

Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse: Road closure nights at junction With Great George Street from Monday, March 26 to this Tuesday.

Marsh Lane, Leeds: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm until this Thursday.

Savins Mill Way, Kirkstall: Lane closure nights from Entrance To Abbey Retail Park To Commercial Road from Monday, March 26 until this Friday.

York Road, Burmantofts: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm until April 20.

Briggate, Leeds: Road closure at junction with Swan Street until May 17.

Kirkgate, Leeds: Road closure at junction of Central Road until May 17.

Scott Hall Road, Leeds: Lane closure from 9am to 3.30pm until May 25.