Roadworks in Leeds from March 19

Here are roadworks in Leeds from Monday, March 19

Clay Pit Lane, Sheepscar: Lane closure from 9am to 3.30pm where Clay Pit Lane goes under Lovell Park Road to junction with Sheepscar Street South from Monday, March 19 until this Wednesday.

Harrogate Road, Harewood: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm between Sandmoor Drive to Sandmoor Avenue from Monday, March 19 until this Friday.

York Road, Burmantofts: Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm until April 20.

Briggate, Leeds: Road closure at junction with Swan Street until May 17.

Kirkgate, Leeds: Road closure at junction of Central Road until May 17.

Scott Hall Road, Leeds: Lane closure from 9am to 3.30pm until May 25.