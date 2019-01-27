Plans to convert former Leeds YMCA building into flats

Have your say

PLANS have been submitted to convert the upper floors of the former YMCA building on Albion Street into eight apartments.

Grade II-Listed 54 Albion Street was remodelled in the mid 1980s, leaving only the Baroque facades, while the rest was demolished and replaced with a new building.

The two upper floors had permission for offices, but were never fitted out.

The application has been submitted by Den Architecture on behalf of Countrylarge Properties.

READ MORE: Estate agent reveals 2019 property hotspots in Leeds