Major funding for Leeds city centre church

Religious services at one of Leeds city centre’s most visible landmarks are set to return – but will be tailored to the busy lifestyles of nearby professionals.

A Church of England grant of £800,000 has been given to Holy Trinity in Boar Lane.

Nearly all religious activity at the church, which dates back to the 18th century, ceased last summer.

However, £797,876 from the national Church of England’s Strategic Development Fund means it will become a weekday ministry designed to reach out to and welcome city centre professionals, with a start date scheduled for 2020. Some 80,000 people work within a ten minute walk of the church, next to the Trinity shopping centre, and 60,000 people walk past its doors every day. The project, which was proposed to Church Commissioners by the Anglican Diocese of Leeds, will be overseen by the Rev Canon Sam Corley, Rector of Leeds.

He said: “This is fantastic news.

“I am committed to seeing this project succeed and will strive to ensure that the Church thrives as a centre of worship and mission, growing the Kingdom of God among non-Christian young professionals and making a significant contribution to the life of the city.”

Holy Trinity will be working closely with St George’s Leeds.

Its Rector, the Rev Lizzy Woolf, said: “I regard the plans for Holy Trinity as crucial for our city and look forward to collaborating with others to ensure their success.”

Meanwhile, a brand new Anglican church backed by £4.6m is set to open at a former nightspot in Bradford’s City Park.