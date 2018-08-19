Major celebration of craft beer is underway as Leeds Beer Week returns

A craft beer revolution has blown the choices for discerning beer drinkers wide open at the city’s bars and this ever-evolving scene is being celebrated in Leeds all week.

Leeds Beer Week began in 2016 as an inclusive, city-wide celebration of Leeds beer and beer in the community. This year’s edition is now underway and continues until next Sunday at venues across the city, including at Tapped in Boar Lane where only vegan beers will be poured at the bar this week.

Leeds Beer Week continues until Sunday, August 26.

Hub venues are Headrow House, Bundobust, Northern Monk and The Turk’s Head.

For full listings of all Leeds Beer Week events, visit leedsbeerweek.co.uk.