Leeds welcomes new American restaurant inspired by New York dining scene

Have your say

An American restaurant inspired by the New York dining scene is opening in the city’s Northern Quarter, creating 12 jobs.

The venture on Merrion Way is called Union Square.

The restaurant will seat 80 diners and offer a ‘grab and go’ service with a menu that includes fresh salad, wraps, burgers and giant pizza slices.

READ MORE: See rare footage of Leeds city centre in the 1960s

In the evening the venue will become a Broadway-themed bar aimed at attracting First Direct Arena gig-goers.

Union Square is the brainchild of Nick Julian and Jordan Franz, who opened Simpatico Pizza in Queen’s Arcade last spring.

Mr Julian said: “The Merrion Centre has been heavily invested in in recent years, attracting a variety of successful daytime and evening venues including MyThai and Bengal Brasserie.

“We are confident Union Square will further complement the vibrant Arena Quarter as it continues to thrive with the abundant new student accommodation and office space in the pipeline.

“This will give us direct access to a diverse mix of customers who we look forward to introducing to our new daily fresh food and drink concept, whilst also giving concert-goers a quality evening offering a stone’s throw from the arena.”

The new restaurant will be opposite Costa Coffee and will open in February.

It is the latest in a number of ventures to revamp the area around the Merrion Centre. Town Centre Securities recently submitted plans to demolish the Merrion Centre’s old cinema – which closed in the 1970s – and replace it with an office and retail development.