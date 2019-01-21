Leeds Town Hall to hear from Rwandan genocide survivor at Holocaust Memorial Day event

Leeds Town Hall will be the setting this Sunday for a civic event remembering the many millions of people killed in the Holocaust and other genocides.

The Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration begins at 2pm and is being hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Graham Latty.

It will include a keynote speech by Appolinaire Kageruka, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide.

Other elements of the afternoon will include a performance from Playhouse Youth and a traditional Hebrew memorial prayer sung by the president of Bradford Synagogue, Rudi Leavor.

Coun Latty said: “The need to reflect on what has gone before remains ever important in times where fighting against hatred and persecution are an everyday challenge.

“This year’s Holocaust Memorial Day theme of Torn From Home reminds us of the importance of place and how everyone should have somewhere they are happy to call home.”