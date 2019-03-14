Leeds St Patrick’s Day parade: Road closures and route details

Have your say

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Leeds is getting ready for its annual, St Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 17.

The celebration of Irish heritage expects to draw crowds in their thousands, washing the city in a sea of green, orange and gold. Since its establishment in 1999, the parade draws in huge crowds every year.

Where will the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Leeds be held?

The St Patrick’s Day Parade start at Millennium Square, Calverley Street, LS1 1UR.

The parade is set to begin at 10.30am, with an assembly of vibrant floats leaving on a tour of the city at 11am. The parade will take its typical route, after beginning at Millennium Square.

The floats will travel along Cookridge Street, Park Row, Boar Lane, looping up New Market Street, Vicar Lane and the Headrow, before coming to an end at Millennium Square.

What to expect from St Patrick’s Day Parade?

As one of the most popular events held annually in the city, the St Patrick’s Day Parade, is expected to be a day of family fun.

Live Irish music performances from Beware of the Pig, Leeds Comhaltas and The Duets are scheduled for the event.

The John F Kennedy’s Gaelic Athletic Association will be showcasing Irish traditional dances. Food and drink will be available from stalls.

Road closure details for Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade

The following roads will be closed between 10am and 11.30am;

Cookridge Street,

Park Row

Headrow, Boar Lane,

New Market Street

Vicar Lane