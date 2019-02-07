Leeds Playhouse to stage Wizard of Oz this Christmas

There’s no place like home for Leeds Playhouse this Christmas.

A new production of cherished classic The Wizard of Oz is to be staged in the newly-redeveloped Quarry Theatre and will run from November 20, 2019, until 25 January 25, 2020.

Leeds Playhouse artistic director, James Brining, said: “Christmas at Leeds Playhouse is always a magical experience and 2019 is set to be extra-special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone into our redeveloped building for this enchanting adventure story for the whole family.

“The Wizard of Oz will be the centrepiece of our reopening season here at Leeds Playhouse. It is a household favourite full of adventure, excitement and magic and I can’t wait to bring the story to life in a fresh, thrilling way for 2019. It’s going to be incredible to see the new Playhouse come alive, and to share with audiences the freshly refurbished theatres, restaurants and bars. With the opening of the new public park on our doorstep, there should be a real festive buzz here on Quarry Hill.”

A timeless story of adventure and friendship, young Dorothy and her little dog Toto are caught in a cyclone and whisked away to the magical Land of Oz. With a new pair of ruby slippers and friends Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion by her side, Dorothy follows the yellow brick road to the magical Emerald City in search of the all-powerful Wizard, who she hopes will grant her heart’s desire.

Based on the novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and the much-adored 1939 film starring Judy Garland, this thrilling family musical features iconic songs audiences know and love, including ‘If I Only Had a Brain’, ‘Follow the Yellow Brick Road’ and ‘Over the Rainbow’.

In the redeveloped theatre audiences can expect improved access into and around the building, contemporary seating in the auditoria, new hospitality areas and a dramatic new city-facing entrance opposite the Leeds City Bus Station. The Playhouse building is due to re-open from Autumn 2019, with the full programme of productions to be announced.

The theatre will also host a sing-a-long performance of The Wizard of Oz, inviting audience to dress up and join in the fun. Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances will also be available, and a selection of bespoke wrap-around and in-school activity led by the Playhouse’s award-winning Creative Engagement department.

Tickes go on general sale from 10am on Saturday, February 9.