Leeds Legal Walk raises more than £10,000 as law professionals take to city streets

Solicitors, barristers and judges raised more than £10,000 to support the free legal advice sector when they took part in a fundraising walk.

Around 300 law professionals from the city completed the Leeds Legal Walk last month in support of disadvantaged and vulnerable people could cannot afford legal fees.

The 10km walk was led by Mr Justice Barling, Vice Chancellor of the County Palatine of Lancaster, and David Barraclough, a member of the committee at Yorkshire Legal Support Trust.

Mr Barraclough said they were thrilled to learn the total raised stood at £6,000 more than in 2017.

“We were delighted with the huge support for this year’s walk from the legal profession in Leeds,” he said. “The number of walkers taking part in the walk has doubled.”

Funds raised will be used by the trust to support the free legal advice sector.

The trust also awards grants to charities in Yorkshire which support disadvantaged or vulnerable people who are in need of legal advice but do not qualify for state funded legal aid.