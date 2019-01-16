Leeds Indie Food Fest launches membership scheme

A new scheme is being launched as part of this year’s Leeds Indie Food Fest which encourages people to support the city’s independents all year round.

The LIF Patrons annual membership is designed to extend the collaborative spirit beyond the 18-day festival, which celebrates its fifth anniversary in May, and give the city’s foodies a flavour of offers and experiences throughout the year.

For £40 a year, Patrons will receive an LIF Passport with discounts and deals for Leeds Indie Food Festival, invitations to private viewings and openings, regular newsletters and free beer at #EatNorth and other food events.

Meanwhile, membership fees will also go into a pot to help aspiring Leeds indies who are in start-up mode, providing initial leg-ups and support to help grow and develop the ongoing success of the city’s independent food scene.

Simon Fogal, director of Leeds Indie Food, said: “Independent food is for all year, not just for May - so this year we’ve created a new approach. We help manage and run quite a few events now, and it was time for a scheme that links them all.

“During the 2018 festival, we met some amazing customers and supporters, and wanted to give them something extra. The Patrons scheme will bring LIF to every month of the year, with exclusive events and access to preview nights.

“This is going to be a tough year for the indies, and we want to make sure as many people as possible are supporting and enjoying them.”

Leeds Indie Food Festival will be held at venues across the city from May 9 to 27.