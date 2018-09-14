Leeds fire crews called out to flats above Viaduct Showbar in Lower Briggate

Firefighters have been called out to Leeds city centre this morning after what appears to have been a fire in the flats above a bar.
Pictures and video shared with the YEP show smoke billowing out of what are understood to be a set of flats above The Viaduct Showbar in Lower Briggate.
A number of fire engines can be seen outside the building, but West Yorkshire Fire Service is yet to release the full details.
The Leeds drag and cabaret bar recently underwent a £500,000 refurbishment.
