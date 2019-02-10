Leeds apartments revamp near completion

An £800,000 refurbishment at accommodation in the city’s Northern Quarter is nearing completion.

The Concord Street development consists of 171, one-and two-bedroom apartments as well as a selection of studios and penthouses, which were originally built in 2006.

Once work is complete, a selection of the newly-refurbished properties will be available to buy.

Leeds property company Adair Paxton has been involved in the development and management of the scheme for the last four years and advised national building and civil engineers, McLaughlin & Harvey, on renovation work.

Its estate agency division is now selling 120 of the apartments, with prices ranging from £79,950 for a studio apartment to £180,000 for a two-bedroom penthouse.

Bruce Collinson, from Adair Paxton, said: “This development has always been a popular place to live that has stood the test of time and it is now benefitting from the ongoing emergence of Leeds city centre’s Northern Quarter. The area has attracted a huge amount of investment in recent years with Leeds First Direct Arena opening and lots of the city’s best bars and restaurants are now also in the vicinity.”

The refurbishment work has seen all of the development’s communal areas redecorated, with new floor coverings and LED lights throughout.

In addition, many individual apartments have been refurbished with new kitchens and bathrooms.

Adair Paxton has already successfully sold more than £6.5m worth of properties in recent months.