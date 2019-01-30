Ice rink opens at Millennium Square in Leeds city centre - opening times and prices

Have your say

The popular Ice Cube Ice Rink is set to return to Leeds Millenium Square in February.

When is the Ice Cube opening?

It has been dubbed ‘Leeds’s coolest attraction’, and will set up in Millennium Square from Friday, February 1, until Sunday, February 24.

What is there to do at the Ice Cube at Millenium Square?

Accessible skating for all

Penguin skating stabilisers available for budding skaters

Skate tuition over a four week group course or individual lessons

Apres Skate at the Skate Escape Cafe

Selection of rides including Air Maxx, Ice Jet and Ice Slide

What are the opening times?

Monday-Friday (except school holidays)

10am - 11am School Skating, Thursdays Accessible Skating

12pm School Skating

12pm-2pm Public Skating

2pm-3pm School Skating

3pm-9pm Public skating

Saturdays and Sundays

10am-11am Penguin Club

11am-7pm Public skating

7pm-9pm Public skating (Saturdays only)

School holidays (Feb 18 to Feb 22)

10am-11am Public skating

Thursdays accessible skating

11am-7pm Public skating

How long is a skating session?

Skating sessions are based upon 45 minutes skating with each session starting on the hour.

Skaters should arrive up to 30 minutes before the session starts to allow time to get ready, make themselves aware of the Ice Rink Rules, and follow any instructions given by the ice marshals

How much is the Ice Cube?

Prices include skate hire:

Standard - £8.50

LeedsCard/LeedsCard Extra* - £7.50

Child (under 13)/BreezeCard* £7

All prices include booking fee

* Valid ID card / proof of status required and must be presented when requested at the rink with details of status and/or card/badge number taken when booking over the phone.

How to get tickets for the Ice Cube?

Bookings available only by telephone on 0113 376 0318 (open 10am-6pm Mon-Sat), or in person from the city centre box office or ticket office.