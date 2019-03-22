Go inside the luxury £550,000 city centre penthouse boasting breathtaking views of Leeds
This 10th floor penthouse apartment oozes style and boasts panoramic views across Leeds.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom Whitehall Waterfront pad breathtaking views across Leeds and beyond through south, east and west facing floor-to-ceiling windows.
On the market at 550,000, only one other apartment in the city centre is currently for sale at a higher price.
Leading from a 27-feet open plan living area, it also features a striking, wrap-around panoramic terrace that featured in a book about Leeds when it was first built.
The kitchen. Imagine cooking up a storm in here?
The property also features a separate balcony, which can be accessed from this master bedroom.
