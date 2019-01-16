Flats planned at historic Leeds mill complex

Have your say

A COMMUNITY group that wants to transform a historic Leeds mill and create social housing at the site is staging a launch meeting for interested residents.

Kirkstall Valley Development Trust is seeking to renovate ther Grade II-listed Abbey Mills at Kirkstall Bridge and create a community hub and around 25 apartments for people aged over 55.

The trust is in discussions with Leeds City Council, which owns Abbey Mills.

The trust said Accent Housing has agreed to support the scheme and bids will be put to Homes England.

Adele Rae, community director of the Trust, said: “We are keen that this is community led.

“We want to form a group of interested local residents, ideally people who may want to live there, to guide the development and create a real community on the site.”

Abbey Mills at Kirkstall Bridge

The meeting for interested residents will be held from 7.30pm on Thurs Jan 17 at Kirkstall Leisure Centre on Kirkstall Lane.

For more information, go to www.bit.ly/2AyOvsA