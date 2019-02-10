Extra date announced for Professor Brian Cox's Leeds First Direct Arena show after "phenomenal demand"

An extra date has been added for the celebrity scientist Professor Brian Cox’s appearance at the Leeds First Direct Arena.

Prof Cox brings his Universal tour to the arena on Thursday, but an extra show has been scheduled on Wednesday September 11 this year due to “phenomenal demand”, according to the venue.

"Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe, Professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level," promoters have said.

'Everything is looking well' - Jack Clarke to return home but will sit out Leeds United training after health scare

"Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos.

"Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience Q&A."

The physicist serves as professor of particle physics in the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Manchester.

He is perhaps best known to the public as the presenter of science programmes, especially the Wonders of... series and for science books.

Prof Cox has been the author or co-author of more than 950 scientific publications.

Before his academic career, Cox was a keyboard player for the bands D:Ream and Dare.

Tickets can be booked via the www.firstdirectarena.com website.