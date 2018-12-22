Christmas Toy appeal helps record number of Leeds children

Have your say

RADIO Aire’s 2018 Mission Christmas toy appeal has been hailed the biggest and best ever after helping more than 27,000 children.

People were urged to buy one extra gift and donate it to the Yorkshire Evening Post-backed appeal to ensure no disadvantaged child in Leeds and West Yorkshire went without a present this Christmas.

11 december 2018...... Caroline and Ant from the Radio Aire breakfast show doing a trolley dash at the B&M store in Belle Isle along with some Cash for Kids volunteers for the YEP-backed Mission Christmas appeal. Picture Tony Johnson.

This year’s appeal has helped a total of 27,215 children.

The largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by Cash For Kids which is supported by Bauer Radio’s regional stations, including Radio Aire.

Radio Aire breakfast show presenters Caroline and Ant, said: “Mission Christmas is there to help our listeners with a small act of generosity which will put a smile on a child’s face.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response of people in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

“It’s amazing to see the community coming together to make this festive period special for all.”

Lisa Sullivan, Radio Aire’s charity manager, said: ”We have been truly overwhelmed with everyone’s support this year more than ever as we received a record breaking number of applications for gifts.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s incredible support. We can not thank everyone enough for their amazing generosity.

“Thanks to you over 27,000 local disadvantaged children are going to wake up with a gift on Christmas Day and experience the magic of Christmas.”