CCTV captures moment 'have-a-go hero' has his ear ripped off in Leeds street attack

A Good Samaritan had his ear ripped off and suffered other horrific injuries after being mown down by a Jeep when he tried to intervene in a street attack.

CCTV captured the ‘gratuitous’ attack on Martin McDonagh and the moment drunken thug Nicholas Adair deliberately ran him over in Harehills.

Mr McDonagh was subjected to the savage beating when he tried to stop Adair, 28, and another man, Tyrone Gentles, 30, carrying out an unprovoked attack on two teenagers outside a shop.

The 50-year-old victim was struck over the head with a bottle before the two attackers kicked and stamped on him as he lay on the ground.

Mr McDonagh managed to run off but Adair and Gentles then got into a Mitsubishi Shogun and trawled streets in the vehicle looking for him.

The two men returned to the shop so Gentles could retrieve his gold tooth which fell out during the initial attack.

Nicholas Adair

Adair mounted the pavement and ran over Mr McDonagh on Foundry Approach, Harehills, in the early hours of February 25 last year.

Mr McDonagh's ear was ripped off as he was dragged beneath the vehicle.

The father-of-ten suffered multiple fractures to his skull and jaw and serious chest and rib injuries.

He managed to get to his feet after the attack and staggered back to the shop before collapsing in front of the premises.

Tyrone Gentles

The victim had to undergo brain surgery and spent five weeks in intensive care.

His ear could not be re-attached and he will have to undergo plastic surgery.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mr McDonagh now felt like a "broken man" as a result of the life-changing physical and psychological injuries.

Drug dealer Adair had been drinking heavily while driving around in the vehicle with Gentles.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said the two men had stopped at the shop when two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, pulled up in a taxi to buy alcohol.

The pair became aggressive towards the teenagers before Mr McDonagh stepped in to protect them.

Adair, of Poole Crescent, Cross Gates, Leeds, was jailed for a total of 12 years after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.

He also pleaded guilty to money laundering and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Gentles, of Oakwood Lane, Oakwood, Leeds, was jailed for four and a half years after pleading guilty to unlawful wounding.

Jailing Adair, Recorder Joanne Kidd said: "There is no explanation for that conduct.

"It is clear that you continued to go up and down the streets. The purpose was to find Mr McDonagh who you had already injured.

"You mowed him down from behind in circumstances where he was incapable of protecting himself from what was an inevitable blunt force trauma of significant severity.

"His ear was ripped off and found further down the street."

Recorder Kidd continued: "It is unsurprising that he describes himself as a broken man.

"It is unsurprising that he is so acutely traumatised by your behaviour.

"It is hoped that this sentence in some way brings a degree of closure to what happened to him that night."

After his arrest, several members of Adair's family were found to be involved in running his cannabis empire, and were handed sentences.