Bid for new alcohol licence at former Spanish restaurant at Trinity Leeds

Plans to reopen a former restaurant and bar in the Leeds Trinity shopping centre are set to go before licensing chiefs at a meeting this week.



An application for a new license at the former Pintura restaurant and bar has been made to Leeds City Council’s licensing department, with the hearing set to take place this Tuesday.

The former Pintura restaurant in Leeds

It seeks permission to serve alcohol until 3am seven days a week – reflecting the previous licence at the site.

The application follows the sudden closure of Pintura back in October 2018. No reason was given for its closure at the time, but a report into the new application states the previous licence holder had become insolvent.

Little is known about further plans for the bar, as the application was made by the site’s landlord Land Securities Trinity Limited, and the report states a tenancy agreement is yet to be reached.

The site lies in an area of Leeds City Centre which is currently subject to controls on the number of new alcohol licences in order to curb drink-related antisocial behaviour – these are known as Cumulative Impact zones.

In a letter to the landlords, West Yorkshire Police argues the applicant needs to do more to show how licensing objectives will be met, calling for extra commitments on CCTV, door supervisors and security staff.

The applications will be discussed at a meeting of Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, March 26.