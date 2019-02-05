Alcohol plans and community activism helping Harehills turn a corner

Councillors and residents in an area of Leeds are hopeful that new regulations aimed at reducing the amount of alcohol-related antisocial behaviour will soon show positive signs.

The Cumulative Impact Policy (CIP) was introduced to Harehills last month following concerns about the amount of street-drinking in the area.

The regulations effectively make it more difficult for any new establishment wanting to sell alcohol, or for existing premises to extend their licensing hours.

It follows concerns from police, who stated in response to a licensing application last month that some people in the area felt too afraid to walk the streets due to alcohol-fuelled antisocial behaviour.

However, many feel that the CIP could act as a catalyst to help the area turn a corner, and that good work was taking place in Harehills already.

Local councillor Salma Arif (Lab, Gipton and Harehills), said: “It’s early days, so we can’t measure its success just yet, but this is a positive move forward in Harehills.

“Other places with CIPs have seen positive changes over time. It’s not going to block applications, but it means they have to provide evidence in their submissions to the council that reassures residents.

“I am certainly happy that this has gone through. The people in the wards did want something to happen to stop the constant flow of off-licences being opened all the time.

“We want to see what happens in six to 12 months time, but I think local residents are pretty positive about this.”

The issues were raised by the council’s licensing committee this week, as it met to discuss community work in Harehills.

Andy Birkbeck, from the Leeds City Council communities team told the meeting: “There is a lot of positive work going on at a local level. There has been no new resources going into the area.

“There is increased resident engagement, including resident activism. The CIP came into force in January.

Coun Kim Groves (Lab, Middleton Park) said: “This is really important. As you read through, you think of problems in other communities.

“In towns and cities across the country, there are problems like this that aren’t being solved, systemically, for years on end – so this is really interesting work.”