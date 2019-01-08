A Nintendo Mario Kart VR game is coming to Cardigan Fields in Leeds

Retro gaming fans have something to smile about as a virtual reality version of Mario Kart is coming to Leeds.

Following a launch in London in August, Mario Kart VR will be in the city from January 31.

It will be on offer at the Hollywood Bowl in Cardigan Fields off Kirkstall Road.

It will allow fans of the game, first launched on the Super Nintendo console in 1992, the chance to race through the Mushroom Kingdom as either Mario, Luigi, Peach or Yoshi.

The experience is set to feature "industry-leading graphics", but players will be sat in specially designed karts which provide hand tracking - so they can pelt other racers with virtual banana skins and turtle shells.