6 ways to avoid Valentine's Day in and around Leeds

Valentine's Day may be fast approaching, but not every one is keen to get swept up in the romance.

Whether you are single or in a relationship, here are a few fun ways to spend the day in Leeds that doesn't involve the typical candlelit dinner.

Not everyone is a fan of Valentine's Day

Test your nerve

Ditch the romance in favour of some spookier entertainment at the Yorkshire Scare Ground Theme Park, for their special 'Love is in the Scare' event.

Three attraction experiences will be available for your enjoyment, set in darkness with only a glow stick on hand to help you light your way.

Where: Yorkshire Scare Ground Theme Park, Horse Race End, Hell Ln, Heath, Wakefield WF1 5SG - scaregrounds.co.uk



Belt some tunes

What better way to avoid an evening of romance than by singing your cares away?

Round up your friends for a night at Mix Karaoke, where you enjoy hours of fun belting out all your favourite tunes.

Where: Mix Karaoke, 28 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU - mixkaraoke.co.uk



Sample some wine

Priced at £15 per person, this wine tasting event at led by specialist Italian wine importers Passione Vino includes the chance to sample the delights of some of Italy's finest tipples, to be enjoyed in a laid back atmosphere.

Where: Harvey Nichols, 107-111 Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6AZ - eventbrite.co.uk



Play the game

Home to ping pong tables, pool, a nine hole mini golf course and beer pong stations, Roxy Ball Room isn’t your average bar, making it ideal for some competitive play alongside a few drinks.

Where: Roxy Ball Room, 58 Boar Ln, Leeds ,LS1 6HW - roxyballroom.co.uk



Be entertained

Get swept up in an evening of entertainment watching this hugely popular play at Leeds Playhouse' pop-up theatre, where you can follow the story of 15 year-old Billy Casper and his beloved Kestrel, in this touching tale of friendship.

Where: Leeds Playhouse, Playhouse Square, Leeds, LS2 7UP - leedsplayhouse.org.uk



Seek some thrills

Get stuck into some adventurous pursuits in the grounds of Hazelwood Castle, where you can try your hand at paint balling, axe throwing, archery, trail biking and quad biking, among other exciting outdoor activities.

Where: Hazlewood Castle, Paradise Lane, Hazlewood, LS24 9NJ - hazlewood-castle.co.uk