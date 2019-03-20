These Leeds pubs have been loved and lost over the years

25 Leeds pubs which have been loved and lost over the years

Many of us have a favourite watering hole that we are especially fond of.

And while new pubs and bars may crop up all the time, seeing your local boozer close its doors for good can be a bit gutting. So if you want to reminisce on the good old days and stir up a bit of nostalgia, here are some memorable Leeds pubs which have been loved and lost over the years.

1. The Shaftesbury

2. The Cottingley Arms

3. The Marquis of Granby

4. The Duchess of York

