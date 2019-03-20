25 Leeds pubs which have been loved and lost over the years

And while new pubs and bars may crop up all the time, seeing your local boozer close its doors for good can be a bit gutting. So if you want to reminisce on the good old days and stir up a bit of nostalgia, here are some memorable Leeds pubs which have been loved and lost over the years.

1. The Shaftesbury Occupying the spot of the former St Alban's vicarage, this York Road boozer was a favourite among locals for more than 70 years, before it was demolished around 2008.

2. The Cottingley Arms Formerly known as The Sphinx, The Cottingley Arms served as a location in the film Tina Goes Shopping in the mid 1990s, and was later demolished after Leeds City Council won a legal battle to repossess it.

3. The Marquis of Granby Famed for its large curved bar and local brews, this pub on Eastgate shut down in 1984 and was later transformed into offices.

4. The Duchess of York Best known for its live music, The Duchess of York on Vicar Lane also famously housed a settee on which Nirvana's Kurt Cobain allegedly slept on.

