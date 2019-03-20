25 Leeds pubs which have been loved and lost over the years
Many of us have a favourite watering hole that we are especially fond of.
And while new pubs and bars may crop up all the time, seeing your local boozer close its doors for good can be a bit gutting. So if you want to reminisce on the good old days and stir up a bit of nostalgia, here are some memorable Leeds pubs which have been loved and lost over the years.
1. The Shaftesbury
Occupying the spot of the former St Alban's vicarage, this York Road boozer was a favourite among locals for more than 70 years, before it was demolished around 2008.
Formerly known as The Sphinx, The Cottingley Arms served as a location in the film Tina Goes Shopping in the mid 1990s, and was later demolished after Leeds City Council won a legal battle to repossess it.