11 of the best Leeds lunches for under a tenner

A delicious lunch doesn’t have to cost the earth so if you fancy a change from your usual pack up, here are a few more exciting options in Leeds that you can enjoy for £10 or less.

Jack-Pots

Spice up your lunch time at one of these Leeds eateries

Branch out from sandwiches and salads in favour of a loaded spud.

From slow cooked bolognese and Mexican beef chilli, to the classic three cheese and tuna mayo, Jack-Pots has a tempting array of options to choose from.

Visit: West One, 114 Wellington Street, LS1 1BA - jack-pots.co.uk



Dough Boys

There are a wealth of great lunch options around Leeds for under 10

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food and at Dough Boys, you can order by the slice making it perfect for lunch time snacking.

Tucked away in Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, the popular pizza house always have six delicious varieties to tuck into starting at only £2.40 per slice.

Visit: 1A Cross Belgrave Street, LS2 8JP - belgravemusichall.com



Bundobust

Serving an array of exciting Indian street food dishes, Bundobust is the place to head for a snack with plenty of flavour.

Be sure to take advantage of their lunch express menu, which offers two dishes for just £7 from Monday to Friday.

Visit: 6 Mill Hill, LS1 5DQ - bundobust.com



Sociable Folk

From wraps, flatbreads and ciabattas, to tasty soups and build-your-own salads, Sociable Folk offers plenty of variety.

And with everything on the menu less than £6, this lunch time eatery won't break the bank.

Visit: 10 Wellington Place, LS1 4AP - sociablefolk.co.uk



Wok&Go

Fusing the finest flavours from Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Chinese and Japanese cuisine, Wok&Go offers a flavoursome made to order lunch which won't set you back more than £10.

Visit: 4 Albion Street, LS1 6HX - wokandgo.co.uk



Appetite Deli

From tempting breakfasts and gourmet sandwiches, to salads and baked potatoes, there's a great range of choice at this business district deli and if you have something specific in mind, you can create your own lunch just the way you like it - all for no more than £5.

Visit: 27 Wellington Street, LS1 4EA - appetitedeli.co.uk



Sesame

Offering an array of hot dishes, including quiche, Yorkshire pie and peas and homemade pasta bake, alongside a choice of sandwiches, salads, noodle pots and sushi boxes, this small deli boasts a wealth of variety and is very reasonably priced.

Visit: 18 St Paul’s Street, LS1 2LE / Leeds University Union, Lifton Place, LS2 9JT - ilovesesame.co.uk



Chop'd

Ideal if you're craving something lighter, Chop'd boasts a choice of salads, soups, stews and wraps on its varied menu and offers you the chance to tailor make your meal to your own tastes.

You can also pick up a healthy snack pot for just £2.25 for a little extra something to keep you going.

Visit: Whitehall Road East, LS1 4HG - chopd.co.uk



Café Moor

Serving a variety of North African and Middle Eastern street food, Café Moor is ideal for fans of bold flavours.

From just £5.50 you can enjoy a tasty meal served with chips, houmous, garlic sauce, bread and a mixed salad, or for lighter bites try their sandwiches or boureks starting at £3.50.

Visit: Kirkgate Market, 34 George Street, LS2 7HY - cafemoor.co.uk



Primo’s

Tuck into a gourmet American inspired lunch of hot dogs, burgers and loaded sandwiches inside Leeds Corn Exchange.

The menu boasts a great array of options and with prices starting from just £3.25, there's enough change left over for a second helping.

Visit: Leeds Corn Exchange, 42 Call Lane, LS1 7BR - primosgourmethotdogs.co.uk



Tortilla

Trade the sandwiches for a more exciting snack at this popular Mexican eatery in Trinity Kitchen.

Starting at just £5.40, there's a choice of flour tortillas and burritos - or naked burritos, if you'd prefer a lower carb option - which can be loaded with a range of meats and topped with beans, rice, vegetables, salsa, cheese and sour cream.

Visit: 401 Trinity Leeds, Trinity Kitchen, LS1 5AY - tortilla.co.uk