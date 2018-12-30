The restaurants, bars and clubs that closed in Leeds in 2018

11 much-loved Leeds bars, restaurants and clubs that closed in 2018

A vibrant, evolving city such as Leeds is always going to go through changes to its nightlife.

As trends, popularity and interests change, so does the night time economy. Here, we take a look back at some of the establishments that closed their doors this year, as we look forward to plenty of new openings in 2019...

53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti on Infirmary Street, ceased operating in the early part of 2018

1. 53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti

53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti on Infirmary Street, ceased operating in the early part of 2018
other
Buy a Photo
Much-loved wine bar, restaurant and deli Ham & Friends in the Grand Arcade, off Merrion Street, ceased trading back in March

2. Ham & Friends

Much-loved wine bar, restaurant and deli Ham & Friends in the Grand Arcade, off Merrion Street, ceased trading back in March
other
Buy a Photo
This bar outside the The Electric Press claimed to be Leeds' first champagne bar - and closed its doors in August, although it didn't become clear it wouldn't re-open until later in the year.

3. Epernay

This bar outside the The Electric Press claimed to be Leeds' first champagne bar - and closed its doors in August, although it didn't become clear it wouldn't re-open until later in the year.
other
Buy a Photo
Popular Spanish bar and restaurant Pintura, in Trinity Leeds, closed its doors for one final time in October.

4. Pintura

Popular Spanish bar and restaurant Pintura, in Trinity Leeds, closed its doors for one final time in October.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3