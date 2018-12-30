11 much-loved Leeds bars, restaurants and clubs that closed in 2018

As trends, popularity and interests change, so does the night time economy. Here, we take a look back at some of the establishments that closed their doors this year, as we look forward to plenty of new openings in 2019...

1. 53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti 53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti on Infirmary Street, ceased operating in the early part of 2018

2. Ham & Friends Much-loved wine bar, restaurant and deli Ham & Friends in the Grand Arcade, off Merrion Street, ceased trading back in March

3. Epernay This bar outside the The Electric Press claimed to be Leeds' first champagne bar - and closed its doors in August, although it didn't become clear it wouldn't re-open until later in the year.

4. Pintura Popular Spanish bar and restaurant Pintura, in Trinity Leeds, closed its doors for one final time in October.

