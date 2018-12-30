11 much-loved Leeds bars, restaurants and clubs that closed in 2018
A vibrant, evolving city such as Leeds is always going to go through changes to its nightlife.
As trends, popularity and interests change, so does the night time economy. Here, we take a look back at some of the establishments that closed their doors this year, as we look forward to plenty of new openings in 2019...
1. 53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti
53 Degrees North and Riccis Tapas and Cicchetti on Infirmary Street, ceased operating in the early part of 2018