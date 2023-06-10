As the first real heat wave sweeps across the region, temperatures are expected to reach up to 27°C in Leeds with little to no wind to help keep us cool.

Along with the soaring temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday for thunderstorms across large parts of the UK including our city. The warning says that whilst most areas will remain dry, there are risks of heavy rain and thunderstorms in some places in the afternoon.

Saturday (June 10) will see some early low clouds before they quickly burn away giving way for a hot and dry day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures peaking at 27°C.

While the warning is in place for Sunday, the current forecast shows another warm and sunny day on Sunday (June 11) with only a few sunny intervals in the late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures are looking to reach up to 26°C as well, so get your sunscreen on before heading out this weekend.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds courtesy of BBC weather:

Saturday

05am: Sunny, 10°C

06am: Sunny, 10°C

07am: Sunny, 12°C

08am: Sunny, 14°C

09am: Sunny, 16°C

10am: Sunny, 18°C

11am: Sunny, 20°C

Noon: Sunny, 22°C

1pm: Sunny, 24°C

2pm: Sunny, 25°C

3pm: Sunny, 26°C

4pm: Sunny, 26°C

5pm: Sunny, 25°C

6pm: Sunny, 24°C

7pm: Sunny, 23°C

8pm: Sunny, 21°C

9pm: Sunny, 19°C

10pm: Clear sky, 17°C

11pm: Clear sky, 15°C

Sunday