Leeds United’s search for a manager is continuing as we move towards mid-June and the start of pre-season.

The Whites moved on from Sam Allardyce last week, and they now need to find a boss who can guide them through the difficulties of a Championship season, while also mounting a promotion bid. Leeds are promising a thorough approach, but they won’t want to lose too much ground, with the start of the summer transfer window next week.

As the search goes on, we have rounded up all the latest headlines at Elland Road.

Gnonto latest

Willy Gnonto is attracting fresh interest ahead of a likely summer exit, but there could be some good news for Leeds fans.

Leeds fans will be well aware that the Italy international is not a Championship player, but they would prefer not to lose him for good. A loan is a possible option, allowing Leeds the chance to bring the winger back if they win promotion next season, and La Gazzetta dello Sport are now saying Juventus are interested.

It’s claimed Juve would consider a loan deal as they consider replacing the in-demand Federico Chiesa this summer.

Farke emerges as favourite

The 46-year-old German twice won the Championship title with the Canaries during a 208-game spell at Carrow Road. He was sacked in November 2021 after a poor start to the Premier League season. He spent last season in charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach, signing a three-year deal in June 2022 but was dismissed last week after winning 12 of his 36 games in charge.

His replacement has now been confirmed, with Gerardo Seoane named as his successor with the Bundesliga outfit.

Dallas left out

Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas has not been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their June EURO qualifying fixtures.

The Ulsterman had been ranked as an outside bet to return to action for the games against Denmark and Kazakhstan, by international boss Michael O’Neill.