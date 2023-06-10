Leeds United’s need to establish a budget for signings this summer is expected to hinge heavily on outgoings, which means the loan market could be an area the club look to take advantage of.
The Whites are without a replacement for previous director of football Victor Orta yet and with the transfer window set to open next week, there is a pressing need to establish who Leeds’ top targets are ahead of a campaign which all at the club hope to see end in promotion.
In order to achieve that particular goal, United will need to assemble a squad worthy of competing at the right end of the table, made up of experience in the right areas, youth running throughout and a reliable number of stalwarts across the 46-game season.
Plenty of Championship clubs look to utilise the loan market, in particular those who can offer regular, competitive football to Premier League sides’ best and brightest talents.
Leeds’ status as an historic club with a fervent band of supporters is guaranteed to attract youngsters looking for their first big break in the game and following the success of Ben White’s season-long loan deal in 2019/20, Leeds should at the very least aim to replicate their landing of the former Brighton and Hove Albion man, who has subsequently gone on to make a £50 million switch to Arsenal.
Here are nine youngsters Leeds can realistically target in the loan market this summer.
1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace
Leeds United could be short of a natural right-winger this summer if Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison all head for the exit. That means, the squad will need to be supplemented in that particular position. Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan in League One, scoring 15 times and racking up nine assists in 49 appearances for Charlton Athletic. It is unclear whether Palace's new manager - provided Roy Hodgson retires as expected - will take a shine to Rak-Sakyi or prefer he go on loan to the Championship in order to aid his development. If it is the latter, the 20-year-old is the calibre of player teams in the second tier will be targeting. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. Amad Diallo: Manchester United
Man United youngster Amad Diallo has already demonstrated what he is capable of in the Championship, netting 14 goals in just 29 Championship starts for Sunderland last season. Fans mightn't be too enamoured by the prospect of taking an Old Trafford prodigy on loan, but in the right system with the right players around him, you'd certainly expect Amad to score a number of goals for whoever he joins, if his parent club deem another loan necessary in his development. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
3. Carlos Borges: Manchester City
Sticking with the attackers theme, short, stocky Man City speedster Carlos Borges tore it up for their Under-21 side last season. The Portuguese youth international scored 21 and assisted 11 from the left wing in Premier League 2, whilst adding four goals and a further six assists in six UEFA Youth League appearances. First-team football beckons this season, but the wealth of talent at Pep Guardiola's disposal dictates that's probably going to be on loan. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger
4. James McAtee: Manchester City
Another City youngster but one who demonstrated his value in Sheffield United's successful push for promotion last season. McAtee made the transition from Under-21 football to senior action with aplomb and will need to decide whether he settles for a walk-on part at the Etihad Stadium or a lead role in the midfield of a prospective loan club - likely to be in the Championship - once again. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood