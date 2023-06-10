1 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace

Leeds United could be short of a natural right-winger this summer if Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison all head for the exit. That means, the squad will need to be supplemented in that particular position. Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan in League One, scoring 15 times and racking up nine assists in 49 appearances for Charlton Athletic. It is unclear whether Palace's new manager - provided Roy Hodgson retires as expected - will take a shine to Rak-Sakyi or prefer he go on loan to the Championship in order to aid his development. If it is the latter, the 20-year-old is the calibre of player teams in the second tier will be targeting. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GLYN KIRK