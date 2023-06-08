Live as trains from Leeds either cancelled or delayed due to 'speed restriction over an embankment'
Northern and National Rail have issued warnings that an issue between Leeds station and Kirkstall Forge is resulting in trains having to run at reduced speeds towards the city centre.
A spokesperson for Northern said: “Train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”“Services between Shipley and Leeds and Guiseley and Leeds are being significantly disrupted due to safety inspections taking place near Kirkstall Forge.Network Rail staff are en route to site to conduct the safety inspections. Until these are completed trains will run at significantly reduced speeds.”
For the latest updates on this follow our live blog below.
Safety inspection completed
Train services effected
The following details have been given on which services have been affected:
Train services running from Shipley towards Leeds and Guiseley towards Leeds are being significantly disrupted due to safety inspections taking place near Kirkstall Forge. Services on the following routes remain affected in both directions: Leeds to Bradford Forster Square Leeds to Carlisle Leeds to Ilkley Leeds to Lancaster/Morecambe Leeds to Skipton
In their log of this incident a spokesperson for Northern Rail said:
Disruption expected all day
Northern Rail has said that train services running through Leeds and Kirkstall Forge stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised and that disruption is expected until the end of the day.