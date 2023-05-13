Leeds United are back in action on Saturday as they continue their battle against relegation.

Two points from safety and with three tough games to play, Sam Allardyce is going to have to mastermind a surprise or two for Leeds to maintain their Premier League status. Home games could be key, and on Saturday, the Whites take on top four hopefuls Newcastle United, still having to play West Ham away and Tottenham at home.

As Allardyce and his men put the final touches on their preparations, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Mercer chase

Leeds are said to have identified a transfer target ahead of the summer, and the move will not depend on their survival bid.

According to Football Insider, the Whites have set their sights on Aberdeen youngster Jamie Mercer. Leeds have placed plenty of emphasis on strengthening their youth ranks over the last year or so, in particular, and it’s claimed they are looking to seal a deal for the defensive talent ahead of the summer window opening.

Mercer is a left-sided centre-back who has been impressing for Aberdeen’s under-18s side this season.

Bielsa lands new role

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa looks to have found himself a new job.

Bielsa has been out of work since leaving Elland Road, taking a patient approach over selecting his next role, but it seems he has finally decided to take the plunge. But the Argentine won’t be returning to club management - at least not at this stage. According to multiple reports home and abroad, Bielsa will return to South America to take over the Uruguay national team.