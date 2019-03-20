Zumbathon for Comic Relief

A Zumbathon, held each year to raise cash for Comic Relief, will take place at Yeadon Town Hall this Sunday.

The two-hour event is open to all - from Zaumba fanatics, to those who just fancy an afternoon of dancing.

The Town Hall’s main auditorium will be a hive of activity from 12pm to 2pm, with the event being hosted by Yeadon-based group, Zumba Yeadon, run by Deborah Duffy, and supported by guest instructors.

Deborah said: “The purpose of the Red Nose Zumbathon is to bring local people together and enjoy an afternoon full of ‘wiggles and giggles,’ giving everyone the opportunity to raise money for a great cause. All participants are encouraged to get involved as much or as little as they like.

“Of course, Zumba helps to get people active in a fun and engaging way and hopefully the event might act as a bit of a taster for those who’ve always fancied giving it a try.”

The Zumbathon entry fee is just £5, with all additional sponsorship going to Comic Relief. Last year the event helped to raise just under £1,000 for the

cause, which supports vulnerable people and communities in the UK and internationally. Its vision is to create a world free of poverty, and this year’s campaign raised well over £60m.

Deborah added: “Last year’s significant contribution was a great example of the Yeadon community coming together to make a difference. We really hope to beat last year’s total and make the 2019 Zumbathon our best event yet.”

Visit yeadontownhall.co.uk for details of the event, or call 0333 6663366.