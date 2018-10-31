YEP Letters: October 31

Check out today’s YEP letters

Showaddywaddy were a big hit

Coun Noel Bullock, Elmfield ward, Morley Town Council

My wife and her parents had a brilliant time on Friday night watching the 70s band Showaddywaddy perform in front of packed audience at Morley Town Hall.

First on was The Beale Street Brothers who definitely got everybody warmed up belting out some rock n roll classics. It was great to see so many revellers dressed up as they both interacted well with the adoring crowd throughout the two outstanding sets.

Thanks to Paul Wilson and Anthony Ryder of RAW Events for all their hard work, planning and professionalism and I’m sure that they will be introducing more big name acts to Morley in the distant future.

Report crimes to police, not to local MP’s office

Coun Ben Garner, Ardsley & Robin Hood ward, Leeds City Council

Your article ‘Leeds neighbourhood watch campaign urging people to report offences’ was of interest to me, as a councillor for East and West Ardsley and part of Tingley where the fledgling neighbourhood watch group covers.

It is claimed that the MP Andrea Jenkyns is supporting the campaign with her own Crime Analysis Report which is hosted only via her own website.

Whilst the reporting of all crime, whether as a victim or a witness, is to be encouraged, members of the public should be advised and supported to report crimes to West Yorkshire Police, not to the local MP’s office.

Although police reporting details have been stated in the article, a message to encourage reporting to the police as suggested by me to Ms Jenkyns herself, with her assurance that it would be looked into, has not been given on the CAR web page or the web form to enter details linked from the CAR web page.

I attended the Neighbourhood Watch meeting last month, which was chaired by Ms Jenkyns, and on more than one occasion questions from residents were blocked.

I suspect this unwillingness to answer questions was due to the fact, as evidenced by the Government’s independent auditors the National Audit Office, drastic funding cuts of 30 per cent to West Yorkshire Police since 2010 by Ms Jenkyns’ own Government have severely stretched police resources in our area. It should be noted that council tax precept increases given to West Yorkshire Police in recent years have not been able to cover this central Government cut, leading to 900 fewer officers in West Yorkshire.

It has also been reported this week that a Government pensions’ shortfall would leave 4000 fewer officers on our streets, and a report from the Home Affairs Select Committee warns that without additional funding for police forces there will “no doubt be dire consequences for public safety”. If Ms Jenkyns is truly supporting the safety of our area could she answer questions about her own role in supporting the drastic cuts to police in West Yorkshire since 2015, one of the reasons why – as Ms Jenkyns herself admitted on national television just this Thursday night – austerity “has been difficult for my constituents”.

Action needed as region grinds to a halt

Coun Carmel Harrison, Liberal Democrat councillor for Rothwell Ward, Leeds City Council.

THE Government has announced that there will be disruption into 2020 for commuters from our region to London as it attempts to cut journey times to the capital from Leeds to two hours.

King’s Cross will be closed across assorted weekends and somehow, though it seems unclear how, passengers will end their journey by train at Peterborough and continue by other means. The consensus among commuters and passengers in the region is that they should divert that cash into regional and local transport services.

In the same week, First has announced fare increases for an unreliable service while Northern announces continued strikes on old rolling stock and overcrowded trains. Commuters have had their fill.

The time has come for Leeds City Council to stop procrastinating. There must be a devolution bill agreed and money for local transport must come into West Yorkshire to be spent on our priorities.

Unreliable and unaffordable public transport is forcing many commuters to use their cars, adding further pressure to already overcrowded roads.

There is insufficient car parking and no adequate cycling network to encourage healthier commutes. Leeds residents have some of the worst respiratory health in the UK, thanks partly to this shambolic public transport network.

There has to be investment in safe networks for cyclists and walkers.

All these measures would free up the roads, make our environment healthier and perhaps boost economic growth in the region. Is there the dynamic leadership in the region we need for this? I suspect not.

May has let herself be bullied by EU

Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

ONCE again our Commonwealth friends have shown us how to deal with difficult situations.

I totally agree with ex-Australian Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, that Theresa May has let herself be bullied by the EU into being afraid of a no deal situation as we leave the non-democratic EU. The EU is on its last legs and many members are unhappy with the way they impose their ideas on different countries.

Be bold, Mrs May, lay down your proposal and walk away if they don’t agree.

Roadworks causing delays

Tony Cleminson, by email

Why do Leeds City Council decide to carry out road works on the main routes into Leeds at the same time?

Eastgate down to one lane and long queue back to Roseville Road and beyond, it took me 45 minutes to get from the lights at Aldi to the roadworks today.

From the A64 flyover at Wellington Street to right turn leading to the Leeds railway station 25 minutes, down to one lane at the right turn. If people have trains to catch (advance fares) and you miss it you are required to pay for the journey again – very expensive.

Get in touch

The YEP wants you to share your views. Please send your letters to yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk. Please keep letters under 300 words.