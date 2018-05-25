YEP Letters: May 24

Check out today’s YEP letters

Businessmen should head Brexit team

Harry Brooke, Meanwood

Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of petrochemical company Ineos and Britain’s richest self-made man, should head up our Brexit negotiation team joined by Lord Digby Jones, former director-general of the CBI, Lord Bamford, chairman of JCB, inventor Sir James Dyson and Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin.

These businessmen know how to conduct themselves and would be able to stand up to the EU bully-boys.

They would tell them that if they want to trade with us and get our divorce money, they would have to accept our conditions.

Brexit has made homes poorer - your views

Brexit has knocked real household incomes by around £900 the Bank of England governor has said.Mark Carney said the EU referendum has had a noticeable impact on the UK economy - having lowered growth by “up to two per cent” against what the Bank had expected in 2016 if the UK had voted to remain in the EU. “That’s a reasonable difference” he said. “Real household incomes are about £900 lower than we forecast in 2016. The question is why and what drove that difference. Some of it is ascribed to Brexit.” We asked YEP readers for their views and here’s what some of them said on social media..

Murray Craigen

The stock market rocketing to 7800, will increase pension values.

The report as printed says only some of it could be ascribed to Brexit. If 100 per cent of it was ascribed, less than £2.50 per day is a bargain price for freedom.

How many lost family members the last time we had to bail out Europe from their reckless ideas and cowardice?

Judith Rawlings

Surely the lesson of the Second World War is that working with Europe is in our political as well as economic interests.

For arguably the first time in history Western Europe had 70 years of peace. Many of those who fought in the war across the political spectrum supported the European project for that reason. (And let’s not forget the war was won by the Allied Forces – we didn’t have the resources to do it on our own)

.

Phil Hanson

Being in the EU has not prevented another world war! The memories are still there as a deterrent.

Anyway the EU failed to stop the Balkans mess, the floods of illegal immigrants and took an eternity to sort out farmers claiming for fictitious crops we paid them for!

Andrew Harvey

Lloyds and RBS cost each taxpayer £700 in the 2009 banking crisis so on average that’s a lot more than £900 per household.

Then there is Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley to add on. Perhaps he has forgotten about that.

At least with Brexit it’s what people voted for.

Steven Spencer

No one knows what they voted for because no one knew what Brexit would be like.

James Cook

No, the only thing that makes us poorer is local government charging us to get rid of our DIY waste and cash cow road cameras!

Betty Diamond

Only £900, ask the families with more than two kids how they’re struggling on benefits and relying on family, friends and food banks to feed their families.

Scott Lee

Worth every penny, money cannot buy happiness.

John Dakin

How odd, despite becoming a pensioner I don’t feel any worse off.

Dawn Stanley- Donaghy

So glad your generation who voted for all this aren’t feeling it like the rest of us.

John Anderson

What a surprise, Brexiteers ripping everybody off.

Ben Butterfield

You cannot put a price on independence!

Phil Hanson

Well, Carney was wrong before the referendum, seems he just keeps on pushing his agenda.

His predecessor seemed to be able to see the positives and future prospects from Brexit.

Get on with the job of Brexit

Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

WHAT on earth is Ken Cooke (YEP, May 19) thinking?

To state “the EU works very well for the UK” and then go onto say “maybe it’s not perfect (the EU) but neither is Westminster” is ridiculous to put it mildly.

The EU is exceptionally good at bleeding the UK financially and dictating policy to suit Europe, but not for the benefit of the UK.

We, the UK, will be in a position to make our own decisions and create policies to benefit us once our exit from the EU materialises as it surely will.

The referendum vote was to “Leave” and all the continual whinging is not going to change the outcome of the referendum, albeit by a small margin.

People keep going on about another a second referendum but would that then lead to a third or fourth?

Everyone needs to accept the decision made and get on with life and the inevitable.

Let the Government get on with their job i.e. controlling our needs as opposed to being dictated to by European political leaders who seek only what is good for them.

The UK is a major player in the world, unlike some countries within the EU, and allegiance will be shown towards the UK moving forward by way of trading agreements etc.

It will not be all doom and gloom, as the likes of Mr Cooke would wish everyone to believe.

So, let’s stop all the whinging and simply get on with the job ahead.

