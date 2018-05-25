YEP Letters: May 23

Check out today’s YEP letters

Bishop Curry’s speech was courageous

Jean Lorriman, by email

perhaps the bemused and even frowning looks on the faces of members of the royal family as they listened to Bishop Michael Curry’s speech was because they have never really listened to a passionate Christian before?

Rather they attend church and listen to preachers toadying up to them thus justifying their enormous wealth and privilege.

I thought the speech was courageous and wonderful.

Good on Justin Welby for inviting Bishop Curry to preach at what was a great wedding.

Region has failed to profit from the Tour

Peter Snowdon, Ripon.

the suggestion that 2.6 million people turned out to watch the Tour de Yorkshire has been questioned.

Most councils in Yorkshire have given at least £200,000 each in direct grants. Our roads are approaching Third-World conditions. (No exaggeration, I was in Ghana recently). Yet those same councils who have neglected our roads spend thousands to keep the roads en route in pristine condition.

We can argue about the scale of the economic impact but the impact on councils is certain – that money goes out and it never comes back to fund direct services.

The Amaury Sports Organisation that runs these events makes £50m a year profit. Good luck to them. They have mastered the knack of getting local councils to divert public money to provide their lifeblood – roads, crowd control, policing etc.

We are told the economic benefits outweigh these subsidies. The supposed £64m benefit is calculated by Leeds Beckett University on a tiny and statistically insignificant survey.

If this event is so popular (and it is very popular, albeit for a few short moments as the peloton flashes by), then let it be like other popular events and paid for by supporters themselves or by sponsors.

Let the Tour de Yorkshire stand on its own merits.

The Tour is a great community event. The TV coverage makes us all feel lucky to live in a fabulous part of the world, but the promotional effects are questionable.

During the decline of the Roman Empire the authorities spent millions on circuses to placate the people. It was a waste of public money then and it is today – Rome fell.

Crossing the royal class rubicon

M Hickes, Farsley

The royal wedding was a great showcase for Britain but if ever there was an example that the old class hierarchical pyramid has never gone away, this was such.

Realised perhaps when the carriage crossed into the boundary of Windsor Great Park; they must have thought “Thank goodness for that”.

Or perhaps unwittingly that was the point at which Meghan crossed the royal class rubicon.

Somewhere in America, in one of the many towns called Springfield perhaps, a poor working man who knows nothing of Agincourt, George III, Waterloo or Hastings, might have accidentally switched on and become captivated for a few minutes, watched the royal excess, and then perhaps looked around at his own life and wondered why he couldn’t have that. A little like one of the characters in the valley of the ashes from The Great Gatsby.

Perhaps that’s what a thousand years of history, the happenstance of royal battles, fate and fortune buys you.

In such circumstances perhaps lie the machinations of Robespierre, the Jacobins and the Cromwellians.

It must be the fear of that demon which is the only thing that keeps the royals looking over their shoulder after they crossed the great class threshold hundreds of years ago.

No need for local authority rule on smoking

John Morgan, by email

I read with some interest that Wakefield Council are considering a by-law which would stop hospital staff, patients and visitors from smoking near the main entrance.

There are already, in my view, sufficient national laws in place banning smoking in public places and they seem to be working quite well without intervention from local authorities. Public houses, restaurants etc usually make provision for smokers outside of their premises and these appear to be utilised by smokers without the need for any additional legislation.

Why then has the Trust removed the smoking shelter at Dewsbury and converted the one at Pinderfields into a cycle bay? By taking this action they have surely created a situation where smokers may well congregate in places other than the designated areas.

I had occasion to visit Doncaster Royal Infirmary in recent years and was amazed to see many patients smoking on the public road outside of the hospital, some even trailing a drip with the appropriate stand. Many of those patients were clearly very ill and to force them to leave the hospital premises draconian and not in keeping, in my view, with a medical institution whose primary objective should be to care for those patients.

Perils of eating al-desko

Kevin Horan, Leeds 28

As it is British Sandwich Week I feel obliged to raise a flag about the worrying trend of people in the Leeds area eating al-desko.

More and more office workers are succumbing to this habit in the belief that they’ll get more done if they lunch at their desk. In fact, they’re putting their health and wellbeing on the line, and risk having to take sick leave as a consequence.

In my work as technology cleaning specialist Techclean , I’m regularly astonished at the quantity of stale breadcrumbs a keyboard can hold. I’ve also seen multiple scientific research reports that show the average keyboard and mouse harbour more bacteria than a toilet seat. So if you’re chomping a sarnie while catching up on emails, you’ll more than likely be eating some of the nasty bugs that are doing the office rounds too. It is British Sandwich Week, so by all means enjoy this British tradition. But wouldn’t it be better to eat it in the park, or splash out at a local café? It’s a proven fact that taking a break from work actually improves performance, reduces stress and enhances wellbeing. But for those who can’t bear to leave the desk at lunchtime, might I politely suggest that you clean your keyboard and mouse before tucking in?