YEP Letters: May 21

Memories of Countess of Harewood

Peter J Teal, Doncaster

I WAS rather sad to hear of the passing away of the Countess of Harewood. It brought back memories in 1971 of her judging events at a local August Bank Holiday gala which, living nearby at the time, my wife and I attended together with my son, then aged two.

It was held on a rather unkempt football field with a dilapidated wooden shed. She judged the bonny baby event and awarded my son second prize. I thought at the time it was very good of her to come down from Harewood House to the back streets of East End Park, Leeds 9.

The gala was organised by the local Conservative Party, which probably had something to do with it. I can understand Lord Harewood being attracted to her when they first met at Milan Airport. At the gala, she was immaculately dressed in a blue and white outfit with hat to match, and was very attractive, looking much younger than her 44 years.

Elderly penalised for responsible behaviour

C J Ball, Brighouse

the older generations are blamed for the problems now facing the younger generations.

Now some way into my ninth decade, I, too, was brought up to act responsibly with my finances and never spend money I didn’t have on things I didn’t need.

I do not understand why the lucky chance that the value of my house has vastly increased is a reason for recrimination, while putting seven crosses in the right boxes on a lottery ticket brings a shower of praise.

I wish to spend my last few years quietly and soberly in the love of my surrounding family. I only have a small bungalow and modest savings but I wish to pass them on to my family.

But unless I waste the lot on unnecessary luxuries or pay some smart accountant to show me how to salt it away, I will be unable to do so if I have to go into a care home, where I will be charged a four-figure sum each month because I have chosen to save my money.

Worse still, if I develop dementia, my relatives will effectively “lose” me and their inheritance at the same time.

Why should the careful and responsible citizen be discriminated against in this way? If I had spent my life in petty crime, demonstrating daily by my actions a contempt for society and my fellow citizens, my care in old age would be provided with no charge – no questions asked.

And as I await my fate, as an English taxpayer I will continue to subsidise, through the totally outdated Barnett Formula, free care homes for people in Scotland with much more money than I have.

One small mercy for leadership

Andrew Mercer, Guiseley

THERESA May’s difficulties over customs policy stem from the imprecise definition of Brexit prior to the 2016 EU referendum.

How ironic, therefore, that if the PM does not get her way, she will possibly pay with her job – and her reputation – rather than those Brexiteers who still have no practical solutions. The only saving grace is that Mrs May became PM in July 2016 ahead of Boris Johnson. It’s one small mercy. Do others agree?

Britain is in such a muddle

Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Michael Gove – and Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesman – did not answer a single question put to them by the BBC’s Nick Robinson on Sunday morning.

Their obfuscation explains why Britain is in such a muddle when the country’s leaders should be finalising plans for next March when the UK leaves the EU.

Fair play to Mr Robinson for exposing them. If only more at the BBC were capable, or willing, to do likewise.

When were rules changed?

Dennis Lemmon, Leeds 15

IN 1936 Edward VIII was king of Great Britain. He was in love with an American lady named Wallis Simpson but royal protocol said that was not possible because she was a divorced person, so in order to marry her he abdicated and handed over the throne to his brother George, the Queen’s father.

Fast forward a few years when the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret wanted to marry RAF officer Peter Townsend but under the same rules permission was denied.

But surprisingly years later Prince Charles was allowed to wed Camilla Parker Bowles.

Now we find that Prince Harry will shortly marry another American divorcee. When were these rules changed and who had the authority to change them?

It has been suggested to me that only the Queen could do this but if that is so then why did Edward VIII not use them. Anyone got any answers?

Children’s mental health crisis

Javed Khan, Chief Executive, Barnardo’s

Mental health is one of the major public health challenges of our time. In recent years we’ve seen growing awareness in Westminster and in the media, but now we need urgent action to match the rhetoric.

Research shows that one in ten children aged between five and 16 has a diagnosable mental health condition - roughly three children in every classroom. Meanwhile, shockingly, three quarters of children with mental health problems cannot access the support they need, with many young people waiting 10 months for the start of treatment.

Clearly we have a major problem, which the Prime Minister rightly described as a ‘burning injustice’ last January. But despite these troubling figures we seem to be sleepwalking our way into an ever deepening crisis. It’s time for society to wake up and work together to ensure the next generation of children has better mental health than their parents.

The Government’s Mental Health Green Paper is a unique opportunity to put this right, but the current proposals lack ambition, the timeframe is too long and the resources too low to achieve the radical step-change we need.

In fact, under the current plans, young people in three quarters of England would see no improvement in five years’ time. Two cross-party committees of MPs have warned this could mean hundreds of thousands of young people missing out on the help they need. I hope the Government looks again at the Green Paper and puts in place the resource and the timeframes we need to make a real difference.

Every year, Barnardo’s supports more than 272,000 children, young people, parents and carers across the UK, many of whom are suffering from past trauma and at risk of developing a serious mental health problems that will affect their life chances.

These young people need support today - they can’t afford to wait five years.