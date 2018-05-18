YEP Letters: May 18

Check out today’s YEP letters

Pleased to read of positive outcome

Shaun Kavanagh, email

It was pleasing to read in the YEP May 16 of a positive outcome to the long standing, and unnecessary, plight of a Leeds resident, namely Joseph Bravo.

He has finally been recognised as an upstanding British citizen and let us hope many more caught up in the scandalous Windrush saga will follow him. The Home Office appears to be taking significant steps forward to sorting out the ludicrous situation which has been trundling on for too many years by the failings of both governing political parties, both of which should shoulder responsibility and shame. Thankfully, there now seems to be some light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel. Let us now see, with speed, those genuine people receiving the British Passport they rightfully deserve.

Rising demands face Leeds’ A&E departments

The rising numbers of patients accessing the city’s emergency departments has been revealed. A total of 212000 patients – which could fill the equivalent of Elland Road stadium more than five times over – came through the doors at A&E in Leeds in 2017/18 new NHS data shows. The figure is a rise of more than 700 compared with the previous year as emergency departments across the country continue to work under rising demand. We asked YEP readers for their views and here’s what some of them said on social media..

Jo Warnock

That’s amazing with the staff shortages and no beds situation.

Dawn Stanley- Donaghy

There are still too many people using it instead of going to the doctor.

They should be turned away if it’s not actually an accident or an emergency.

It would take time for some to understand and be pretty confrontational I know but it would slowly sink in with people.

Lindsey Bell

A&E now has GP streaming in place. Anyone with non urgent, non life threatening symptoms is directed away to a separate unit. But you’re right, they shouldn’t be there in the first place.

Craig Blair

People would go to the GP if they could get through for an appointment or if you didn’t have to wait six weeks for an appointment.

Sally Whiteley

it shouldn’t be called just accident but serious accident.

I watch these programmes that show A&E departments and they prove that most of the people just don’t need to be seen there. They could in most of the cases just be seen in a pharmacy. They are the reason people are waiting in corridors on trolleys to be seen by a doctor.

Lindsey Bell

LTHT does an amazing job coping with demand but we need everyone to play a role and help out.

1. Don’t go to A&E unless you think it’s life threatening. There are other services to try first - self care, pharmacist, GP, Minor Injuries Unit.

2. Look in on any elderly neighbours or relatives, make sure they are drinking fluids, taking medication and their home is free of trip hazards.

If you think they are unwell speak to their GP first.

3. If you have an elderly relative in hospital try do all you can to support them in being discharged home.

Social care is at breaking point right now.

Margaret Fearon

I would like to pay tribute to our wonderful hospitals and staff who are overworked underpaid and not fully appreciated by all patients for the magnificent care they give under stressful working conditions. Thank you all.

Liz Ineson

Simple solution, send anyone who turns up without doctors referral or in an emergency situation the bill for their treatment. The time wasters would only do it once!

Marilyn Parker

Should be charged then they would think twice!

Double standards on human rights

Colin Taylor, Media Support Officer (North East and Yorkshire), Amnesty UK.

MUCH criticism has been levelled at Leeds United for touring Myanmar recently and justifiably so.

Strange then to reflect that, just a couple of weeks earlier, the same Leeds United were deservedly being congratulated for taking a prominent part in Amnesty UK’s “Football Welcomes” initiative in support of refugees here.

Meanwhile the English Premiership has been won by a team drawing vast sums of money from a rich country that practices torture and executions, represses freedom of expression and fails to protect women from sexual violence.

And a little research reveals that the UK and EU, now decrying the exodus from Myanmar, helped finance the training of the same Myanmar army and police force that have been implicated in the atrocities against the Rohingya.

It just goes to show that, when it comes to human rights, double standards are everywhere.

Unite against dementia

Wendy Porter, Operations Manager, South Yorkshire, Alzheimer’s Society

I want to encourage your readers to unite against dementia and take action to fix dementia care in West Yorkshire

An Alzheimer’s Society investigation has discovered that 50,000 people with dementia were admitted to A&E across the country in the last year, because inadequate social care is leaving them unprotected from falls and infections. This is a 70 per cent increase in the last five years, which tallies with cuts in social care funding.

Successive governments have shirked the issue of our threadbare social care system. People with dementia are now forced to rely on services so starved of funding that they’re unable to protect them from harm and the doors of A&E, let alone provide specialist care and support.

There are more than 25,000 people living with dementia in West Yorkshire and this number is expected to rise. The Government must work out how it will deliver high quality social care to everyone with dementia who needs it, and at a fair price. Find out how you can take a small action to make a big difference and help fix dementia care at www.alzheimers.org.uk/daw.