YEP Letters: May 17

New beer will be Tetley’s in name only

John Heasman, Leeds

I READ with interest the article regarding the reintroduction of the brewing of Tetley beer in Leeds.

The original Tetley beer was brewed in Leeds using soft water from a private bore hole in the Brewery and a very distinctive strain of yeast.

Around the end of the 1970s, Yorkshire Water (I recall) decided to charge an exorbitant rate to continue to extract water from the borehole and the brewery had little option but to use tap water.

At around the same time, the distinctive strain of yeast became diseased and an alternative was used.

These changes resulted in the Tetley’s beer, renowned throughout Yorkshire for many years, completely changing in character.

When production moved to Warrington, Tetley’s beer became unrecognisable from the beer originally produced.

While Leeds Brewery may have obtained the recipes for Tetley beer, perhaps with the exception of the hops, the other original main ingredients (yeast and water) are no longer available.

While I am sure that the beer will be of excellent quality (as are all Leeds Brewery products), it will not be Tetley’s, it will bear no resemblance to Tetley’s, and should not be called Tetley’s.

We asked members of our reader panel and the Memories of Leeds Facebook group for their views on the plans to reintroduce brewing of Tetley beer in Leeds and here’s what some of them said..

Amy Green

What wonderful news! This will bring jobs and another boost to the local economy. Six years away is a long time, but us Yorkshire folk are friendly. ​​It will feel like they never left. Welcome ‘ome Tetley!

Dennis Appleyard

Hope “Brewed in Leeds “ is prominently visible on every bottle and pump badge.

Gordon Mayne

It’s wonderful news. A return of jobs and return of a brand. let’s hope the labeling on all beer produced there reflects where it is made.

Lee Ingham

A welcome return. On its day, one of the best things to ever come from Leeds. Formerly best drank in The Adelphi, the Three Horseshoes and the Highland Laddie. I look forward to discovering to where it makes its best return.

Denis Angood

With regard to Tetley’s I had my first pint as a 15-year-old and was a regular in the Daisy in Bramley for a couple of years before celebrating my 18th in the same. Ernest and Mary Boyes were the landlords and he certainly knew how to keep Tetley’s in perfect condition. If they can reproduce that perfection I might just start drinking again.

Nick Roberts

This isn’t trying to recreate the bitter or mild, but some of the older recipes. I think that’s a perfectly valid and interesting thing to do. Leeds Brewery produces some decent beers and I’m confident they’ll do a good job with these. I also suspect that Carlsberg are regretting past actions.

James Roberts

All the noise coming out of this is using the famous yeast that was used to create the Tetley’s bitter that Leeds loved prior to Carlsberg moving it away from here, so we will see. Let’s hope the 1860s ipa delivers.

To be fair, Leeds produces so much great beer now that it will have to have improved immeasurably to be more than a gimmick. Leeds Brewery beer is ok and you don’t have a bad pint of it so we will see if they can breathe life back into Tetley’s.

The trouble was that Tetley’s varied so much, depending on the pub it was in.

Sid Buckley

In the 50s I would say Tetley’s was the leading beer in Leeds.

Ian Beattie

As good as the news is, it’s only for the occasional or one-off brews that Tetley’s used to produce. It isn’t for our beloved bitter, which will still be brewed in Wolverhampton by Marstons.

Billy Kinloch

It’ll only taste like a traditional Tetley’s pint if it is brewed in Leeds with Yorkshire water.

I used to live in the Midlands for a few years and, trust me, that Wolverhampton stuff is a different brew!

Howard Foster

Hopefully we will get the bitter and mild back as well. Carlsberg is a lager company.

Steven Mcgraffin

It won’t taste the same, brewed in Leeds or not. The old brewery had its own bore-hole for the water.

Unless it gets the water from the same source, it will never be the same.

Lee Plaskitt

I can only see that this is a positive thing. Nothing’s like it was 60 years ago so let’s embrace it.

Darran Edwards

I am looking forward to having Tetley’s being brewed back in Leeds. Always a great pint. I have worked in pubs and Tetley’s was always the best. When Tetley’s went, a load of microbreweries popped up.

Some are good and bad but, if Tetley’s was back to how it used to be, it would wipe out some small breweries and, at the same time, make Leeds great again and some job opportunities at the same time.

Steven Collins

I’m so pleased. It’s tradition in Leeds.

You can’t beat the smell of hops when they’re making the beer.

Colin Milner

Can’t be any worse than it’s been since they’ve brewed it in the world of no idea of what a good beer is, but can’t imagine it being like the Tets I grew up with. I sincerely hope I’m wrong.

Good luck Leeds Brewery. People drank beers brewed in their area. Leeds had several breweries, as did most cities. Brewed with local water, which suited local tastes. I sincerely hope Leeds Brewery succeed with the relaunch of Tetley’s.

Lyn Facey

It’s the best news ever that that Tetley’s is coming home. I hope that they start using the shire horses again because it was lovely to see them around the city pulling the barrel cart.