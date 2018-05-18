YEP Letters: May 16

Check out today’s YEP letters

Remembering ‘Watersplash’ final

David Craggs, by email

What an excellent programme the BBC put on about the 1968 RL Challenge Cup final, known as the ‘Watersplash’ final, between Wakefield and Leeds.

The programme was presented by the reporter Dave Woods and Ian Brooke, who played in the match, and featured contributions from players who were on the saturated pitch that day. I was there as a member of a large Brookhouse ARLFC contingent who attended the finals throughout the 1960s regardless of which teams had reached them. As the game progressed, if indeed such a game could progress, it was impossible to predict how it would end up. There was so much water on the pitch one worried that a tackled player, going down face first, was actually in danger of drowning.

Understandably what did take place was initially beyond belief but I think it is fair to say that a feeling of genuine sympathy for Don Fox soon spread round the ground.

Morley people ‘there at time of terrible crisis’

Coun Neil Dawson, Leeds 27

I would like to thank the people of Morley for their support at the recent local elections, I have been proud to represent Morley South on Leeds City Council since 2011 and it is an honour to continue to do so.

In the two Morley wards the Labour candidates received more than 8,500 votes, which shows there is great support for the good work done by the Labour- led council over the last seven years.

During that time we have attracted new investment and protected services

I will continue to ensure that vital public services continue in Morley despite the government’s austerity agenda and the reduction in central government funding

As well as maintaining public services, I am keen to see improvements to public transport in Morley and more affordable new homes for Morley people.

As a Labour councillor I will always ensure that anyone who needs help with an issue will get a proper response. Councillors can’t work miracles but we can help, support, listen and make sure people are kept in the picture as their case progresses.

I will continue to work closely with local groups and charities in Morley. If you would like me to visit your group, please contact me at neil.dawson@leeds.gov.uk

I would also like to congratulate Judith Elliott and Wyn Kidger in being elected in Morley south ward.

Wyn has become a city councillor for the first time and I wish her well.

Finally, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who kept faith with me during my recent illness.

As many of you will know, I suffered a heart attack and a stroke last October and discovered for myself just how wonderful the NHS and our support services can be.

At a time of terrible crisis in my life they were there for me, as were the people of Morley.

Your support means an incredible amount to me as I continue my recovery and I look forward to seeing some of you at events over the summer.

Israel defying UN resolutions

R Pearson, Leeds 9

One question I have been asking for months and I still wait for a definitive answer: is it possible to be anti- Israel without being anti-Semitic?.

My answer is a straight forward ‘’yes’’. I deplore the way that the Israeli state defies the UN resolutions about its land grabbing and its abuse of power.

The way it provokes its neighbours by building a massive wall preventing freedom of movement and access to religious sites.

I cannot understand how or why democratic countries and the international media are not protesting and enraged that more than 100 Palestinians have been shot dead in a short period of time. Anti Israel? Yes. Anti-Semitic? No.

Lords trying to thwart wishes of the people

Derrick Bond, Shadwell

Who would have thought in 2016 that two years on the country would be in such turmoil over being asked to make the straightforward decision between leaving the EU and being independent or remaining a serf of Brussels?

We assumed politicians would support the people’s decision and expedite our leaving.

But our decision is all but ignored by the House of Lords, who are obsessed with the idea they know better. They are using every obstruction they can devise to thwart the wishes of the people.

Democracy means ‘government by the people.’ This should be pointed out to those in the Lords.

Work and save for what you want in life

Harry Brooke, Meanwood

Like most people I have under written the nationalised industries, the welfare state, the NHS and every government since 1954 when I first started paying tax.

The Resolution Foundation think tank has put forward a crazy idea that pensioners should pay more tax and young people should get a £10,000 handout at the age of 25.

Whatever happened to working and saving for what you want in life instead of expecting someone else’s thrift to pay for it?

This proposal should be consigned to the bin.

Mayor correct on housing

DS Boyes, Leeds

ISN’T Manchester mayor Andy Burnham exactly right in calling for urgent introduction of proper regulation of housing?

In his area, and elsewhere, most homeless are those evicted by private landlords, even though they might have paid their rent and been model tenants!

The fact is that housing here has become problematic by repeated failures of both Conservative and Labour governments over 40 years.

Margaret Thatcher’s right-to-buy legislation coupled with a ban on building new stock decimated that.

The introduction of shorthold assured tenancies took away what little rights private tenants had and now many endure a nomadic lifestyle at the whim of speculators.

