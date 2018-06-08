YEP Letters: June 8

Check out today’s YEP letters

Love Island is centre of attention

Edna Levi, by email

Does the nation realise the most important matter under scrutiny at the moment is a happening called Love Island?

Forget volcanoes, rail problems, even Brexit. On television every day we are given news reports, chat shows appertaining to a group of self-centred, conceited men and women - swim suit clad- discussing whether they suit each other and can manage to stay together for a year and £50,OOO.

If it wasn’t so funny it would be sickening and at least it does prove we Brits have retained our sense of humour to help pay for such a farce!

Learn from mistakes on cycle highway

P Spence, Pudsey

Having read your report regarding the next phase of the cycle track, can’t the the council learn from from mistakes made or don’t they pay any attention to the fact that the multi-million pound track is hardly used and is causing pollution and traffic chaos?

The public will tell you that it’s very rare that you see a cyclist on the track, so where are the councillors?

Don’t they see the same as the rest of the public?

In one breath they are promoting the track and the next they are complaining about the pollution that the traffic is causing.

It is they who have caused the pollution, congesting the traffic with the cycle track.

If we ever see cyclists on the track they will be breathing in all in all the fumes caused by the traffic congestion they’ve that they have caused by the construction of the cycle track.

They should repair the roads in the city before wasting more money.

The road surface they put down in the Stanningley area has been breaking up since the day it was put downso they can’t blame the frost, that was in the winter, it is now June and it’s still the same.

Think again on road systems

Ernest Lundy, by email

Does anybody else apart from me find it remarkable that the biggest traffic snarl-up I’ve ever seen in and around south Leeds in one 70 years on the road, went unreported on either BBC or ITV news?

That one accident on the M62 created such a gridlock is absolutely amazing.

But then we who live in Leeds know that the road systems are absolutely, nonsensical and totally inadequate; although our traffic supremos, putting the cart before the horse as it were, believe the bus lanes, cameras and parking facilities are supreme.

Employ a think-tank to think again!

More police officers needed

Shaun Kavanagh, email

Regarding the YEP story (May 30) about West Yorkshire Police (WYP) and its Road Policing Unit I, like many others, sympathise with their efforts to counter the appalling standard of driving by some motorists relative to speed etc.

The current situation in relation to road policing is basically due to financial constraints.

We all know speed can kill and collisions will continue to occur but not always is speed the main issue as many factors come to the fore. That said, drivers need to act more responsibly. Getting a driving licence does not make anyone a good driver, it simply allows you to develop skills. Speed isn’t necessarily included as some would choose to believe!

One of the worst stretches of road in Leeds, perhaps even Yorkshire, where excessive speed can be witnessed daily is the M621 as it passes the Leeds United stadium.

It has a 50 mph limit but rarely do you see drivers adhering to the limit. It is more like an urban race track with drivers in all categories travelling at excessive speeds, some cutting in at the last minute to exit the motorway, plus other idiotic and inconsiderate drivers undertaking / overtaking in their quest to “get ahead”, all of which creates danger for others.

There are few, if any, signs of police activity and definitely no permanent cameras to detect those who choose to ignore the law on this stretch of race track. Surely the stretch in question lends itself to the use of permanent cameras to reduce speed thereby increasing safety.

Currently, temporary average speed cameras are in use in the area and, with the exception of some drivers, the speed limit is adhered to emphasising the need for permanent installations.

Without a substantial financial increase to the coffers law breakers will continue to escape the net and not only in relation to road policing. That is a simple fact. Blame cannot be attributed to existing officers who do their best in the climate of frustration but more police officers are required yesterday, not tomorrow.

Outside EU we are at mercy of trade wars

John Appleyard, Liversedge

DONALD Trump was pleased when the UK voted ‘out’ in the EU referendum.

As a businessman, he saw Europe as a strong contender to US business interests, and claimed that the US and the UK had a ‘special relationship’ – though it has always been on the American president’s terms.

Now he has slapped tariffs on our steel and car industries which will lead to thousands of job losses in this country.

The EU is the only economy big enough to stand up to Trump, and our withdrawal next year leads us into a weaker position.

The danger of trade wars is that they can get out of hand and lead to military war.

Brexiteers’ naive hopes

Ken Cooke, Ilkley

BREXITEERS naïvely hope “allegiance will be shown towards the UK moving forward by way of trading agreements etc” from non-EU countries. Currently being negotiated by the EU are deals with Australia and New Zealand. Are Brexiteers hoping to steal a march on these?

Clearly the EU, with a population of 500 million, will strike a better and more comprehensive deal than could an individual nation like the UK with 60 million. The clout of the EU strengthens the UK’s ability to punch its weight in international affairs. Strength in unity. The EU stood up to the US tech giants on their tax avoidance.

Now the EU has implemented the groundbreaking General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a service to all citizens.