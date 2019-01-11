YEP Letters January 8

Check out today’s YEP letters

The meaning of the word democracy

A Hague, Leeds

The Labour leader has said Brexit can’t be stopped. Those saying we will be worse off when we leave must have a crystal ball with a genie inside.

We voted out and Mr Corbyn knows it but many stay ins obviously don’t know the meaning of the word democracy.

The deal we were given says we can’t come out without their permission, and if that’s not a bad deal then I don’t know what is.

China’s moon landing great step for science

John Baruch, Visiting Professor, Leeds Beckett University.

Sir Edward Appleton, the Yorkshire scientist born in Bradford who discovered the ionosphere and realised its importance for radio communications and its limitations for astronomy would be delighted with the landing of the Chinese spacecraft Chang’e 4 landing on the far side of the Moon and its implications for science. He received the Nobel Prize for his discovery.

Landing away from the equator is much more difficult as is landing away from the gaze of the Earth on the far side of the Moon – congratulations China. It is also a great step for science. There is a great hole in our understanding of the universe.

Nearly everything that we know about the universe comes from radiation which includes X-rays, light waves and radio waves, but we are severely restricted by radio pollution when we try to see with radio waves from the Earth or anywhere visible from the Earth.

The South Pole of the Moon is the area where all the future commercial and science sites are likely to be. It has water at the bottom of deep craters that never see any sunlight.

It is also a wonderful place for space tourism and to gaze at our wonderful Earthly home.

Real crisis is people living in poverty

John Appleyard, Liversedge

There are 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey and in the English Channel the UK border force intercepts a boat with 12 refugees including a 10-year-old child and calls it a crisis!

The Government follows this by putting troops on alert and bringing in two extra boats to keep refugees trapped at Britain’s border in Calais where around 1,500 refugees are living in destitution in northern France and Belgium.

The Tories have manufactured a racist scare over a tiny number of refugees to make it across the English Channel. The reason for refugees being displaced all over the world is due to the West’s wars in the Middle East, poverty and dictatorship,

The real crisis in the UK is not refugees, it’s 14 million people living in poverty, soaring foodbank use,and more than 70,000 NHS operations cancelled in 2017-18 due to a lack of beds, staff and equipment. This Government ought to be ashamed of itself.

Pass decision back to the people

Robert Gosling, Middlestown

People voting in June 2016 were misled by promises that leaving the EU would be easy, benefit them and the country, with a vision painted at the time of ‘ sunny uplands ‘ and greater prosperity! What has turned out in reality, is exactly the opposite, under this Government’s proposed deal, according to Government long term analysis the economy will be 3.9 per cent smaller in 15 years, which amounts to £100 billion...think what benefit that would bring to hospitals, schools and public services. If we left with No Deal the impact is even worse with the economy up to 9.3 per cent smaller.

Mary Creagh MP, is spot on in opposing a deal which will leave all of us, apart from the very rich worse off.

People say she should blindly support any deal, certainly not, I would be extremely disappointed if my MP knowingly voted for something which was going to make me and my children and grandchildren worse off for a generation.

So, what should happen now? Clearly in Parliament there is no majority for a No Deal exit or the current Government deal, we are therefore at an impasse in Parliament.

At this stage with, no prospect of a General Election, I think the only way out, is to pass the decision back to the people.

In this situation I am told this would be a betrayal, not the case, democracy is about seeking the ongoing consent of the people to govern in their name, people’s views change and circumstances change.

Who is strong enough to put country first?

Richard Saberton, by email

‘Cometh the hour cometh the man’ or I suppose, to keep the PC police happy, ‘Cometh the person’. Well the hour has come.

The country is going down the pan. Our parliament is pathetic. The civil service is ineffectual. Our infrastructure is falling apart because someone thought it was a good idea to save money by not maintaining it and out our great institutions are crumbling under the twin burdens of lack of investment and poor management.

Our railways don’t run let alone run on time our country is a laughing stock on the world stage. So yes the hour has come so where is the person?

Is there anyone strong enough, brave enough and patriotic enough to lead this country back to its rightful position as a world leader and put Britain first? Nominations and applications desperately needed.

