YEP Letters February 4

Food scarcity could benefit UK farmers

Barrie Crowther, Walton.

AS a long-time farmer, I cannot buy into the supermarket and fast food sector’s assumption that food will be both scarce and more expensive with a no-deal Brexit.

Most import cheap food from anywhere they can source it regardless of home-produced products.

They would sooner pay air miles than give the British farmer a fair crack of the whip. Look what happened during the Second World War when we were almost completely cut off from the rest of the world.

We survived on the dig for Britain attitude, sadly lacking in this modern generation. Incidentally there could be a lot less obesity if fast food and ready meals were not so freely available.

Let hospital trusts rule on smoking

Simon Clark, Director, Forest.

INTRODUCING a law to ban smoking on hospital grounds would be an abuse of Parliamentary time (Tracy Brabin, YEP February 1).

The overwhelming majority of NHS trusts already have smoke-free policies that include on-site smoking bans.

Individual trusts, not high-minded politicians in Westminster, should be allowed to decide their policy on smoking and the extent to which they enforce a ban, partial or otherwise.

Threatening to prosecute people for smoking on hospital grounds is not only disproportionate to the offence, it would discriminate against the elderly and the infirm who may find it difficult if not impossible to go off site.

For some people smoking is a comfort at a difficult time. Patients especially have a right to expect some empathy and compassion. A Bill that bans smoking on NHS sites is no way to treat people who may be at their lowest ebb.

Amazed any hospital condones smoking

Mike Hammond, Harrogate.

I FULLY agree with Tracy Brabin (YEP February 1). I’m amazed that any hospital condones and allows smoking on its premises – or that it allows anyone who is ill enough to be in hospital to actually smoke at all – when the hospital is supposed to be getting them back to the best health they can be.

While she is putting her case forward, can I suggest she reminds all smokers that they are not exempt from our litter legislation? I am digusted that some places I walk or visit are just littered with cigarette ends. Who is it that ignores and allows this breach of UK legislation?

Naive over retail parks

N McAndrews, Wetherby.

COMMUNITIES need to stop councils granting open A1 planning consents for retail parks.

In the past planning authorities were much stricter on consents, largely confining them to bulky goods which would not affect the high street, but since 2008 the flood gates have opened, with councils seeing new developments as a means to increased business rates income. Open A1 consents prevail now with free parking – no wonder the traditional high street is in rapid decline. £5 for two hours in town or free for as long as you like out of town?

Why did they not put a levy on out of town parking?

How did they not see that the likes of Next, Boots, M&S, TK Maxx etc would target these parks for their expansion whilst closing down on the high street?

Naïve, shortsighted, panic, ill-advised – all words to describe our council officials who have very little foresight.

Inconsistent objectives

G Riseley, Harrogate.

WE are urged to adopt a low meat diet to save the planet and to cater for a projected global population of 10 or 11 billion people. These strike me as being rather inconsistent objectives. Concern for the planet is hardly a sentiment which inclines one towards facilitating such growth in the human population.

Food shortages not on menu

R Hartley, Leeds.

CAN you really imagine that a Yorkshire company like Asda (even if it is American-owned) would be so stupid as to not have sourced fresh vegetables and fruit from other countries if a no-deal Brexit looked likely?

A no-deal has been on the cards for months so they’ve had plenty of time to prepare. Not to mention that all the EU producers will be up in arms if they can’t export to the UK!

If only a third of our food comes from the EU, we would still have two-thirds on the shelves.

Some names for Oscar prizes

Michael O’Sullivan, Allerton Bywater.

A QUOTATION from George Burns goes like this: “The key to success is sincerity. If you can fake that you’ve got it made.”

With this in mind, I propose some names for Oscar prizes. I nominate Labour MPs Yvette Cooper, Hilary Benn, Mary Creagh, Richard Burgon, Rachel Reeves, Rachael Maskell and the extremely well educated Barry Sheerman of Huddersfield. They are almost convincing in saying they respect the referendum result, while doing their utmost to overturn it.

They are in a very close race to top spot for hypocrisy, I wonder what odds the bookies might give?

Goodness outstrips the badness

Brian Sugden, Leeds 15

When I read in the papers or see on TV news stories of knife crimes, gun crimes, assaults and frauds on old people I could easily say that we’re going to hell in a handcart.

But, as carer for my wife who is living with dementia, I see another side of things. Seeking help and support, we go to Crossgates Good Neighbours, Garforth NET, H.O.P.E., Tea Cosy cafe etc and see the commitment, friendliness, warmth and sheer joy at helping others in the staff and volunteers.

I have come to realise that the goodness of people far outstrips the badness. I thank God for these organisations (and many others of the same ilk) who live to help those of us who are carers, lonely, housebound or in need of help and advice. If you need them, call on them. If you can help them support others, please do.

