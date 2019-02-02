YEP Letters February 2

Check out today’s YEP letters

Brexit: Get on with the job in hand

Shaun Kavanagh, by email

Members of Parliament, elected by the people, talk with what appears to be a personal agenda with many acting like children at a bun fight party instead of respecting the outcome of the referendum and getting on with the job in hand.

We should all respect the people’s vote and exit the EU as smoothly as possible. Okay, perhaps not the best position to be in at the moment but what a difficult job it must be with the likes of Juncker and Barnier being in the negotiating framework. It is said the likelihood will be that the EU will crumble over time with many countries realising the worth of being associated with the UK and not being ruled by those in their ivory towers in Brussels.

Sadly, our country is far from being great and isn’t helped by the pettiness displayed at the Despatch Box in the House of Commons.

Your views on facial recognition trial

Police have trialled a controversial facial recognition technology which has been slammed by campaigners as a ‘breach of fundamental rights to privacy’. The Metropolitan Police carried out tests of controversial live facial recognition technology in Romford in London last week as the force explores new ways to deter crime. The tests rounded off the Metropolitan Police Service’s trials across the capital having previously tested the technology in areas including Soho and Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square. We asked YEP readers whether they agree with police tracking faces in public streets and here’s what some of them said on social media..

Andrea Allan

Go for it. I have no problem with this.

Paige Ford

If you have nothing to hide why worry, I believe everyone should have their DNA taken at birth. This is just not for criminal activity, but in general identification in life.

Mark Johnson

The only people that will complain will be people with something to hide.

Leanne Brown

Slowly but surely, they want us like robots. Chipped, everyone’s DNA. Police state.

Wendy Woo

Totally agree with this, I am getting sick of hearing about crime and people getting away with it. If you haven’t done anything wrong you shouldn’t be worried should you.

Harriet Rose Chaplin

Anyone ever read 1984? Or seen V for Vendetta? Black Mirror? You’re all saying it’s fine we have nothing to hide. That’s great but this is how it starts. Think of the bigger picture and look at the system China is rolling out at the moment.

John Beevor

Doesn’t bother me at all. Nothing to hide. Government already have up to date digital photos of me via passport and driving licence I have no issues with them using them as they see fit.

Richard Cranswick

It’s only the same as ANPR for tracking vehicles. If you’ve done nothing wrong you have nothing to worry about. If it helps reduce crime, I’m all for it. I also think a DNA sample should be taken at birth or entry into the country.

Linda Anne Meikle

Yes...course they should if the technology is available. Only the criminals would be afraid and they have no chance of getting them because they all have their faces covered.

Christopher Sheldrake

Yes, I do agree, they need all the help they can get. Also, bring back stop and search! Reduce the carrying of weapons. Just get on with it.

Sam Mu

Unless they are going to give longer sentences to people who are career criminals then this won’t be of any use. You need to deal with the criminals now and there are plenty around.

We must have another vote

Peter Pretty, by email

I watched the debacle in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The reason we are now in this mess was shown by the superb Beth Rigby’s interviews with Boris Johnson, Chris Grayling and Dominic Raab. They are still under the illusion that the EU will renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

They have now been told time after time and still they still spout the same deluded rhetoric, it’s now all about the Tory backbenchers and ERG group, regardless of any people’s opinions, these 650 MPs can’t be trusted to do the best for us.

We must take control have another vote and stop this stupid position we are now in.

Make internet safe for our young people

Will Gardner OBE, Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre

In an increasingly digitised world, we are exposed to a myriad of opportunities and pressures online.

With mounting pressure on the industry to be more regulated, we welcome the Science and Technology Committee’s report examining what more needs to be done both by, and to, online companies to improve children’s online lives.

This will add value to the policy-making that will follow the Government’s forthcoming white paper on online harms, and their plans for regulation.

These important discussions will be ongoing, but we all have an opportunity to do something right now. All of us – from individuals to industry – have a vital role to play in making the internet safe and empowering for young people.

Whatever regulation is coming down the track we must still also equip young people, parents and teachers with the tools to navigate online challenges. Next week, such an opportunity exists for everybody.

Thousands of organisations will join together on Safer Internet Day, Tuesday February 5, to highlight the support available to young people, parents and teachers.

This gives us all an extraordinary opportunity to start the conversation, and empower young people to use the power of the internet for good.

Let us know what you think

The Yorkshire Evening Post wants you to share your views.

Please email your letters to yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk

Please keep letters under 300 words.