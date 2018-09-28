Stop shaming culture on plastic bags

The superior attitude of some shoppers and shop workers when you ask for a plastic bag these days is a little hard to swallow.

Yes there is a crisis but sometimes people just forget to bring their reusable biodegradeable hemp made ‘superbag’ with them and in some shops there is simply nothing else on offer for you to pack your shopping into.

Last week, one shop worker gave me a most disgusted look when I asked for a plastic bag instead of the much more expensive reusable one.

Okay so I’m not the most prepared individual but why should I be shamed in public?

Peter James

By email

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE