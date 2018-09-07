Letters September 3 : A reissue for ‘The Ruling Class’?

ME Wright, Harrogate.

As Mick Webb reminds us, ‘well-educated’ old Etonian David Cameron plunged us into the current mess (YEP Letters August 30). He is now lying low but fellow Etonians, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, plus a coterie of wannabes are still very much with us.

Older readers may recall the 1972 film The Ruling Class. Jack, 14th Earl of Gurney (Hunslet’s Peter O’Toole) thinks he’s God. A psychiatrist is summoned and, on learning that they are both old Etonians, declares him sane, with disastrous results. There is an added bonus of Arthur Lowe as bolshie butler Tucker and the memorable Alastair Sim as bumbling Bishop Lampton. Is it time for this film to be reissued?

Memories of ‘watersplash’ RL cup final

Peter Haddington, Bradford

What a good decision by the BBC to show another screening on rugby league cup final day of the documentary about the legendary ‘watersplash’ final over 50 years ago between Leeds and Wakefield Trinity.

This is a superb production which highlights the local rivalry between the two clubs in those days, and really captures the emotion of the occasion.

This match is probably remembered more than any other final because of the atrocious weather conditions, and the result being in doubt until the final kick when the ball sailed wide from Don Fox’s boot. It was a good match under such extreme circumstances, but if either team had secured the win, a while before the final whistle it would have been remembered only for the conditions.

The match became a lottery with pools of standing water everywhere and players sliding all over the place and I felt that neither team deserved to lose.

This documentary brings home just how much missing that goal kick meant to Don Fox and how it affected his life. It was sad for him that it happened on the biggest stage, and that the result depended on that missed conversion.

Even the most ardent Leeds fan must have felt some sympathy for him that day and he had played magnificently until that point which is why he was awarded the Lance Todd trophy. Sadly he is best remembered for that missed goal kick, but anyone who plays a sport for any length of time will know that the player who never makes a mistake hasn’t been born yet. Although I have always followed Leeds, I also follow the game in general and I prefer to remember Don Fox for what he was, a superb rugby league footballer. It was good to see so many legends of both clubs looking so good and so sprightly and this documentary is extremely well put together.