Your Leeds news review of 2018 in photos

2018 has proved to be another eventful year for Leeds and its residents.
Check out our review of the year in pictures:
1. January
Leeds joined the footballing world in mourning the death of Jimmy Armfield, aged 82. The former England player - nicknamed Gentleman Jim - guided Leeds to the European Cup final in 1975 during his time as manager at Elland Road.
Residents were evacuated from their homes after a major fire broke out at an industrial building in Leeds. Witnesses described the blaze at Moulds Patterns and Models as absolutely massive, with flames soaring as high as 40ft.
Schools were closed and drivers faced horrendous conditions as the so-called Beast from the East sent temperatures plummeting. 'Care worker Wendy Cross walked two miles from Yeadon to Guiseley to reach a client in need.
Tributes were paid to Rocco Wright, 3, after he drowned in a swimming pool at the David Lloyd Club. Dad, Steven, said: We are all totally devastated by the loss of the most amazing happy joyful boy you could ever wish to meet.